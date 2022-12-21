Welcome to Lallemand
Lallemand is a global leader in the development, production and marketing of yeast, bacteria and specialty ingredients.●●●
Discover us
Lallemand, An Active Member of The ...
...
Read more
Lallemand Specialty Cultures launch...
...
Read more
A new bioprotective solution to con...
...
Read more
Join the champion of yeasts and bac...
...
Read more
Launch of our very first Penicilliu...
...
Read more
Apr
2023
11 to 13 April 2023
May
2023
1 to 3 May 2023
The Petfood Forum group of conferences and exhibitions are unique and exclusive…
Read more
Aug
2023
21 to 23 August 2023
https://www.iba.org.au/Public/BrewCon/BrewCon-main.aspx